1 Jan 2017 - 10:21pm

Draw specialists Wanderers share the spoils with Glory

Jaushua Sotirio's first goal of the A-League season secured a valuable point for Western Sydney Wanderers who have held Perth Glory to a 1-1 New Year's Day draw.
1 Jan 2017 - 9:07pm

Galekovic rescues Adelaide in Wellington stalemate

Wellington Phoenix extended their unbeaten A-League streak to four games but lamented their failure to beat goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic in a scoreless draw with...
1 Jan 2017 - 7:15pm

FFA to review Brattan concussion scare

Football Federation Australia will review Melbourne City midfielder Luke Brattan's New Year's Eve head knock to determine whether A-League concussion protocols...
1 Jan 2017 - 3:18pm

Cahill happy to be upstaged by ball boy prank

Melbourne City's Tim Cahill has shown he's a good sport after being upstaged by a Central Coast Mariners ball boy during his side's 2-2 draw on Saturday.
1 Jan 2017 - 12:25pm

EXCLUSIVE: Belgium calling for in-demand Risdon

Perth Glory right-back Josh Risdon will reject offers from five different A-League clubs to chase his dream move to Europe.
By Les Murray

Farewell, some fine men

A number of long acting servants of the game died in the space of 16 days in December and all should be honoured for their contribution to football and building...
1 Jan 2017 - 10:05pm

Hart's wages are too high for Torino

Joe Hart is unlikely to move to Torino on a full transfer because the club he has joined on loan is unable to afford his wages.

1 Jan 2017 - 11:09am

Jurman could leave Sydney FC if price is right

Sydney FC won't stop Matt Jurman moving to Asia in the January transfer window if the A-League club can draw a lucrative enough transfer fee for their key central...
31 Dec 2016 - 4:38pm

WATCH the top 10 goals for December

Our team of experts have chosen the top 10 goals for December from across the globe and now it's your turn to vote for your favourite!
1 Jan 2017 - 7:55pm

Coutinho named best Brazilian in Europe

Philippe Coutinho has beaten the likes of Neymar and Casemiro to win the Samba Gold trophy, given to the best Brazilian player in Europe, depriving the Barcelona...
1 Jan 2017 - 9:17am

Martial and Pogba help United produce great escape

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba kick-started the New Year's Eve celebrations for Manchester United with late strikes as Jose Mourinho's men saw off a spirited...
1 Jan 2017 - 2:31pm

Valencia officials claim Prandelli 'abandoned ship'

Cesare Prandelli "gave up" and handed in his resignation when told Valencia were unable to deliver on his demand that the club sign five experienced players in...
1 Jan 2017 - 11:20am

Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future

David Moyes accepts he will face questions over his future after Sunderland produced a performance he labelled 'as bad as anything I have been involved in here'...
1 Jan 2017 - 12:33pm

Iniesta hoping Barcelona deal done soon

Andres Iniesta has confirmed he has held talks with Barcelona over a contract renewal and is confident they will agree terms sooner rather than later.
Match centre

MATCH TRACKER

1 Jan 4:00 PM
Suita City Football Stadium
Emperor Cup
 Kashima Antlers
Kashima AntlersANT
 2
1 Kawasaki Frontale
Kawasaki FrontaleFRO
1 Jan 5:00 PM
A.J. Kelly Park
W-League
 Brisbane Roar
Brisbane RoarROA
 1
4 Melbourne Victory
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1 Jan 5:35 PM
Westpac Stadium
A-League
 Wellington Phoenix
Wellington PhoenixWEL
 0
0 Adelaide United
Adelaide UnitedADE
1 Jan 7:50 PM
ANZ Stadium
A-League
 Western Sydney Wanderers
Western Sydney WanderersWSW
 1
1 Perth Glory
Perth GloryPER
2 Jan 12:30 AM
Vicarage Road Stadium
Premier League
 Watford
WatfordWAT
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham HotspurTOT
2 Jan 3:00 AM
Emirates Stadium
Premier League
 Arsenal
ArsenalARS
Crystal Palace
Crystal PalaceCRY
2 Jan 7:00 PM
W-League
 Perth Glory
Perth GloryGLO
Newcastle Jets
Newcastle JetsNEW
The World Game Podcast
Premier League, A-League and football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Francis Awaritefe discuss the upcoming round of the Premier League. Can Chelsea be stopped? Plus they review A-League Round 12 and look ahead to Round 13.

Click here to listen to the Premier League podcast
Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

29 Dec 2016 - 7:46pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
29 Dec 2016 - 7:45pm

Title challengers headline upcoming Premier League on SBS

SBS's coverage of the Premier League continues - with title challengers Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea all...
1 Jan 2017 - 9:33am

Wijnaldum nets as Liverpool see off Manchester City

Liverpool strengthened their grip on second place in the Premier League by closing out 2016 with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over fellow title aspirants Manchester...
1 Jan 2017 - 9:15am

Guardiola believes City still have time on their side

Despite their 1-0 loss to rivals Liverpool, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains upbeat that they still have plenty of time to makeup ground on leaders...
1 Jan 2017 - 9:10am

Willian brace powers Blues past Stoke

Chelsea remain on top of the table, after giving up their lead twice before sealing a 4-2 home win against Stoke City as they equalled Arsenal's record for...
1 Jan 2017 - 9:55am

Slimani the saviour as struggling champions end 2016 on a high

An Islam Slimani header was enough as Leicester City ended 2016 with a 1-0 win against West Ham United on New Year's Eve at King Power Stadium.
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
The World Game - December 29

 
Join us for a wrap of the best Premier League, A-League and European football action, plus the latest news from around the football world.

Click here to launch episode

Latest Videos

Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 07:53

Brentford v Norwich City

Championship: Brentford v Norwich City
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 07:27

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday

Championship: Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 07:20

Liverpool v Manchester City

Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 07:00

Rangers v Celtic

Scottish - Premiership: Rangers v Celtic
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 06:35

Ki given quickest yellow of the Premier League...

Ki Sung-yueng was handed a yellow card 30 seconds into Swansea City's...
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 06:35

Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth

Premier League: Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 06:30

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Premier League: Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 06:19

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Premier League: Manchester United v Middlesbrough
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 05:55

Burnley v Sunderland

Premier League: Burnley v Sunderland
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 05:25

Chelsea v Stoke City

Premier League: Chelsea v Stoke City
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 05:00

Leicester City v West Ham United

Premier League: Leicester City v West Ham United
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 19:00

Tim Cahill denied goal celebration by ball boy

A-League: Melbourne City's Tim Cahill was denied his usual goal...
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 19:00

Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City

A-League: Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:53

Hull City v Everton

Premier League: Hull City v Everton
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:53

Top 10 Goals of December

The World Game selects the top ten goals scored in December 2016
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 08:33

Hearts v Aberdeen

Scottish - Premiership: Hearts v Aberdeen
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 21:50

Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar

A-League: Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 21:49

A-League post-game: Experts' Analysis

Zdrila and Ante Milicic dissect Sydney FC's 2-0 win Brisbane Roar.
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 21:48

Brosque's moment of madness

Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque was sent off for a second bookable offence after...
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 21:48

A-League post-game: John Aloisi

Lucy spoke to Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi after his side's 2-0 loss...
Premier League Statistics
2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

RESULTS
TABLE

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

29 Dec 2016 - 7:44pm

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
31 Dec 2016 - 9:07pm

City escape with draw after late Fornaroli penalty

Trent Buhagia played a part in both of his team's second-half goals but it wasn't enough as Bruno Fornaroli scored a 90th minute penalty to help Melbourne City...
31 Dec 2016 - 1:59pm

The New Year's resolution your A-League team needs to make

What can your team do better to make the second-half of the A-League season a success? The World Game looked at all 10 clubs and came up with the New Year's...
31 Dec 2016 - 11:12am

EXCLUSIVE: Geria and Grant set sights on European move

Two of the A-League’s most accomplished right-backs, Melbourne Victory’s Jason Geria and Sydney FC’s Rhyan Grant, are set to turn down contract extensions with...
31 Dec 2016 - 1:26pm

Wollongong 'ready to meet any expansion criteria FFA sets'

Wollongong Wolves CEO Chris Papakosmas has stated the club has financial backers ready to support a bid for inclusion in the A-League and that it would meet...
31 Dec 2016 - 5:53pm

Dimas: Wanderers' wins need to start now

Western Sydney Wanderers captain Dimas has admitted that his side will need to string together a number of victories in the new year if they are to keep alive...
31 Dec 2016 - 4:34pm

Brosque claims Roar red was wrong

Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque lamented his dismissal against Brisbane as being unfair, arguing he should have received a warning instead of a second yellow card...
Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Tim Vickery

Can president Veron still cut it at the top?

There is only one winner in the age-old battle between time and the human being. It usually does not end well for the former great who tries to keep it going for too...
31 Dec 2016 - 8:37am

Ruthless Sydney FC are the complete package

ANALYSIS: Unbeaten leaders Sydney FC revealed a clinical and multi-functional side to their eye-catching championship credentials in beating Brisbane Roar 2-0 to...
By Sebastian Hassett

Arnold’s turnaround a triumph of wisdom

In late July, Graham Arnold invited me to sit on the bench for Sydney FC’s pre-season friendly against Macarthur Rams, and to write about it for The World Game....
By Philip Micallef

A-League needs to play hard ball over grounds

It is a fact of life that beggars cannot be choosers and the A-League clubs that do not own their home grounds must put up with sub-standard pitches.
By Sebastian Hassett

Suncorp’s surface the sign of a bigger problem

After Brisbane Roar took on Western Sydney Wanderers on a sub-standard pitch at Suncorp Stadium, Sebastian Hassett argues our game deserves better.
