Arsenal travel to Chelsea in order to close a nine-point gap at the Premier...
Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique admits he is perplexed by the media coverage...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted Claudio Bravo has the...
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is not concerning himself with...
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he has great respect for Frank...
Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has brought the curtain...
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has paid tribute to former Blues midfielder Frank...
Sergio Ramos has swapped his match-shirt for some ham after Real Madrid's...
Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan opens up about his move from Valencia back to...
Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.
The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Chelsea hosting Arsenal in a Premier League blockbuster, plus Brisbane Roar playing host to Sydney FC in the...
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told his attacking players they have to start scoring more goals, although he does not think Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the...
Pep Guardiola believes Claudio Bravo has reacted strongly to being dropped from the Manchester City starting XI.
Teen Australian midfielder Jake Brimmer is set to leave English giants Liverpool after three years with the club.
Antonio Conte will use Chelsea's defeat at Emirates Stadium earlier this season as motivation when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (LIVE and FREE on SBS).
Melbourne City need an overhaul and if they don't change the way they play, this season will finish in nothing but massive disappointment.
Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang publicly discussing his future is unhelpful.
Premier League and A-League football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Francis Awaritefe and Erdem Koc discuss all things Premier League, plus all the fallout from the weekend's A-League action.
Premier League
The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Manchester United have added Bastian Schweinsteiger to their UEFA Europa League squad for the knockout stages of the tournament.
Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday in relation to the knee injury he suffered during the 0-0 Premier League draw at Sunderland.
Slaven Bilic is a fan of England goalkeeper Joe Hart but does not have any plans to sign him at the end of the season.
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas's plan is to eventually move to Major League Soccer in the United States, but refused to rule out the possibility of playing in...
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
England legends Michael Owen and Ian Wright assess the magnitude of this match-...
The World Game's new app
The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.
A-League
All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
They might have failed to break their Suncorp Stadium drought but Sydney FC still have history in their sights after their lively 0-0 A-League draw with Brisbane.
Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi has expressed concern over his side's run of fixtures, saying they shouldn't be asked to play next week's Melbourne City away...
The saga surrounding Rhys Williams could be set for another twist, with the former Australia international a chance to make his Perth Glory return in Saturday...
Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis is toying with deploying an ultra-attacking line-up to unsettle Melbourne Victory in Saturday's A-League derby.
Sydney FC strength and conditioning coach Andrew Clark believes his subjects are on track to hit their physical peak just in time for A-League grand final day.
Irate Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante has challenged A-League bosses to undergo the torturous heat test his players were subjected to in Adelaide.
The World Game - January 30
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A weekend action, plus the latest news from around the football world.
Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football
Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.
Opinion
Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.
He's one of the greatest players of all-time, they named the award for the world's best goal after him, and now Ferenc Puskas will be honored in Melbourne where he...
It wasn’t that long ago that players couldn’t leave clubs, even if they were out of contract, without that same clubs permission. My oh my, how times have changed.
Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that...
Brisbane Roar’s AFC Champions League opponents, the Philippines’ Global FC, who were only founded as a factory team for railway company Autre Porte Technique...
The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.