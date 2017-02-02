Advertisement
2 Feb 2017 - 9:01am

Jesus stars as Manchester City run riot against hapless Hammers

Gabriel Jesus starred with a goal and an assist on his first Premier League start as Manchester City romped to a 4-0 victory over West Ham United at London Stadium.
2 Feb 2017 - 10:13am

Manchester United stutter to third successive draw after being held by Hull

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United slumped to a third successive Premier League draw as they were held 0-0 at home by Hull City on Thursday morning (AEDT) at Old...
2 Feb 2017 - 9:57am

Messi and Suarez fire as Barca edge closer to Copa final

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Vicente Calderon.
1 Feb 2017 - 7:52pm

Wenger: We are not completely stupid!

Arsene Wenger has vehemently defended his decision not to start Theo Walcott in the Gunners' disappointing 2-1 Premier League defeat to Watford.
2 Feb 2017 - 6:31am

Ivanovic ends nine-year Chelsea stint with Zenit switch

Defender Branislav Ivanovic has ended his nine-year stint at Premier League leaders Chelsea after agreeing to a move to join Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg.
2 Feb 2017 - 8:57am

Rulemakers consider introduction of sin-binning

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is considering the introduction of temporary dismissals, or sin-bins, for yellow card offences.
2 Feb 2017 - 8:29am

Crouch celebrates with the robot after entering Premier League's 100 club

Former England striker Peter Crouch has become the 26th player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals in the competition, after scoring Stoke City's opener...

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

29 Jan 2017 - 1:01pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, with two massive Premier League games headlined by Chelsea against Arsenal in a top of the table blockbuster, plus...
1 Feb 2017 - 9:01am

European transfer deadline day wrap

Salvatore Sirigu, Lucas Silva and Odion Ighalo are among the latest players to secure moves as the European transfer window draws to a close.
1 Feb 2017 - 4:07pm

How Bennett, Robbo and Cheika helped Arnie

Graham Arnold has revealed two rugby league coaches and one rugby mentor were behind the Sydney FC coach's about-face this A-League season.
2 Feb 2017 - 7:46am

Former Chelsea star Anelka joins Roda in consultancy role

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has joined Eredivisie club Roda JC in a consultancy role, after new investment in the Eredivisie side.
2 Feb 2017 - 6:59am

Liverpool's Firmino banned from the road after drink-driving charge

Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino has been banned from driving for a year and fined £20,000 ($33,400) after admitting to a charge of drink-driving.
1 Feb 2017 - 12:28pm

Get set for seven massive games in 16 days LIVE and FREE on SBS

Strap yourselves in football fans, as we've got seven massive games in 16 days LIVE and FREE on SBS, including action from the Premier League, UEFA Champions...
1 Feb 2017 - 9:37pm

Klopp: I could never be friends with Costa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he could never be friends with Diego Costa if he had to face him on the pitch, but acknowledged his "warrior" attitude has been...
The World Game Podcast
Premier League and A-League football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Francis Awaritefe and Erdem Koc discuss all things Premier League, plus all the fallout from the weekend's A-League action.

 

Click here to listen to the Premier League podcast
Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Match centre

MATCH TRACKER

2 Feb 7:00 AM
Stadio Olimpico
Coppa Italia
 Roma
RomaROM
 2
1 Cesena
CesenaCES
2 Feb 7:00 AM
Roazhon Park
Coupe de France
 Rennes
RennesREN
 0
4 PSG
PSGPSG
2 Feb 7:00 AM
Old Trafford
Premier League
 Manchester United
Manchester UnitedMUN
 0
0 Hull City
Hull CityHUL
2 Feb 7:00 AM
Bet365 Stadium
Premier League
 Stoke City
Stoke CitySTO
 1
1 Everton
EvertonEVE
2 Feb 10:45 AM
Estádio Joaquim Américo Guimarães
Copa Libertadores
 Atlético PR
Atlético PRCAP
Millonarios
MillonariosMIL
2 Feb 10:45 AM
Estádio Nilton Santos
Copa Libertadores
 Botafogo
BotafogoBOT
Colo Colo
Colo ColoCOL
2 Feb 11:00 AM
Club Friendlies
 Tromsø
TromsøTIL
Trenčín
TrenčínTRE
View full match centre

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

23 Jan 2017 - 7:04pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
1 Feb 2017 - 12:52pm

Sakho joins Crystal Palace

Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.
1 Feb 2017 - 6:57pm

Mourinho discusses Man United transfer plans

Jose Mourinho admitted he is hurt by Manchester United's absence from the UEFA Champions League, with the Portuguese manager already focused on the club's...
1 Feb 2017 - 9:10am

Mignolet saves Costa penalty as Liverpool share spoils with Chelsea

Simon Mignolet's erratic Liverpool career took an upward turn at Anfield as the goalkeeper repelled Diego Costa's second-half penalty to preserve a 1-1 draw with...
1 Feb 2017 - 9:32am

Fast start sees Watford shock Arsenal

Watford dealt Arsenal a huge blow to the Gunners' title hopes as they secured a surprise 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Latest Videos

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:45

Stoke City v Everton

Premier League: Stoke City v Everton
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:40

Manchester United v Hull City

Premier League: Manchester United v Hull City
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:05

West Ham United v Manchester City

Premier League: West Ham United v Manchester City
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 08:00

Jonjo Shelvey's spectacular volley

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring after 40 seconds...
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 07:45

Crouch's epic robot celebration after...

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch produced an epic robot celebration after...
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 07:14

Klopp unsure if Costa dived

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is unsure if Diego Costa divided...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 16:50

Brisbane v Sydney retro moment: Roar's...

In the lead up to Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC on SBS, Friday night from 7.30pm (...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:53

Most talked-about signings of the transfer...

With the January transfer window having drawn to a close, here's a look at...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:55

Burnley v Leicester City

Premier League: Burnley v Leicester City
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:30

Swansea City v Southampton

Premier League: Swansea City v Southampton
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:30

Sunderland v Tottenham

Premier League: Sunderland v Tottenham
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:24

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Premier League: Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:20

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Premier League: AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:15

Arsenal v Watford

Premier League: Arsenal v Watford
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:05

Liverpool v Chelsea

Premier League: Liverpool v Chelsea
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 07:26

David Luiz nets stunning spontaneous free-kick

Chelsea defender David Luiz caught Liverpool off guard and netted a stunning...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 06:45

Lille v Nantes

French Cup Football: Lille v Nantes
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 21:00

Brisbane Roar v Global FC

AFC Champions League: Brisbane Roar v Global FC
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:55

There will definitely be goals from me, insists...

Western Sydney Wanderers new signing Ryan Griffiths oozes confidence after...
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:48

Top 10 goals of the month

Our team of experts have searched the world of football to put together 10 of...
Premier League Statistics
2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

RESULTS
TABLE

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

24 Jan 2017 - 9:13am

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
1 Feb 2017 - 6:31pm

Springsteen concerts won't wreck pitch, declares AAMI Park boss

AAMI Park general manager Shane Mates said the A-League could rest assured it will not be left with another dodgy playing surface as a result of two Bruce...
1 Feb 2017 - 11:01am

Jones: 'Hoole needs another year here before thinking abroad'

Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones said Andrew Hoole needed another season in the A-League after this one before he could seriously consider trying his luck overseas.
31 Jan 2017 - 9:58pm

Brilliant Borrello crushes Global FC

Brandon Borrello became the first A-League player to score four goals in an AFC Champions League match as Brisbane Roar easily accounted for Phillipines' outfit...
31 Jan 2017 - 1:21pm

Henrique set to leave Adelaide United

Attacker Henrique is likely to be the third Adelaide United recruit to leave the club in the middle of the A-League season.
31 Jan 2017 - 1:50pm

A-League: 10 rounds to go, 10 big questions

The countdown to the A-League finals series begins this weekend and The World Game looks at how it might all pan out for your team over the crucial last 10 rounds.
30 Jan 2017 - 1:44pm

A-League clubs dirty over FFA's FIFA visit

Frustrated A-League clubs say it would be unacceptable if Football Federation Australia persuade FIFA to delay "long-overdue reform" to its contentious voting...
Watch THE WORLD GAME ON DEMAND Now!
The World Game - January 30

 
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A weekend action, plus the latest news from around the football world.

Click here to launch episode
Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football

 

Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.

Click here to launch the audio interview

Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Sebastian Hassett

Can West Ham survive Payet’s parting?

It wasn’t that long ago that players couldn’t leave clubs, even if they were out of contract, without that same clubs permission. My oh my, how times have changed.
By Sebastian Hassett

How unpredictability saved the Premier League

Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
28 Jan 2017 - 2:27pm

The mystery of Heltton Matheus: Brazil's age fraud epidemic

Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that...
By Paul williams

Brisbane Roar's opponents Global by name, global by nature

Brisbane Roar’s AFC Champions League opponents, the Philippines’ Global FC, who were only founded as a factory team for railway company Autre Porte Technique...
By Philip Micallef

Relentless Sydney FC make a bold statement

ANALYSIS: Roger Federer was not the only one in Melbourne turning back the clock on an emotion-charged Australia Day.
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
SBS Shop

The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.

Go to SBS Shop
