Advertisement
Signout
Lead Marquee
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 6:32am

Ronaldo crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the inaugural The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2016.
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 7:23am

Barcelona stars snub FIFA awards gala

Barcelona's star players were notable absentees at The Best FIFA Awards in Zurich.
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 7:13am

United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have avoided Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fourth-round draw.
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 8:58am

Vandalism leaves Messi monument headless

A monument to Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires has lost its head - in fact, its entire torso - in an apparent act of vandalism.
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 8:41am

Ibrahimovic wins court case over doping claims

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won a defamation case against a former athletics coach who accused him of doping during his time at Juventus.
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 9:10am

Revealed: Who did Ronaldo and Messi back in FIFA voting?

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the The Best FIFA Men's Player of 2016, but his pick for the award was Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale.
9 Jan 2017 - 9:17pm

Glory an option as De Silva ponders future after Roda exit

Gifted midfielder Daniel De Silva is considering A-League and overseas options after parting company with Eredivisie outfit Roda JC.

Watch Now

The World Game Podcast
A-League and football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Ben Cuzzupe discuss who will step into the Melbourne City coaching role, plus all the fallout from Round 14 of the A-League.

Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Editor's Choice

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

More
7 Jan 2017 - 5:48pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The live football continues on SBS this week, with Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action while Melbourne Victory play host to Brisbane Roar in an A-League...
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 7:45am

Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are among the players selected in the FIFA FIFPro World11, with Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba two of the big...
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 8:20am

Giroud close to new Arsenal contract

Doubts persist over the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but Olivier Giroud is nearing an extension of his Arsenal deal.
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 10:17am

Mowatt inspires Leeds to FA Cup win

Leeds came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 and claim a place in the FA Cup fourth round.
9 Jan 2017 - 10:25pm

Western Sydney's Aspro insists Mariners 'rattled' Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis is hopeful his team can take advantage of a "rattled" Sydney FC defence in Saturday's much-anticipated...
Newly added
10 Jan 2017 - 9:35am

Valencia, Osasuna play out La Liga draw

Valencia threw away the lead three times in a 3-3 draw with fellow relegation strugglers Osasuna on Monday in Spain's La Liga.
9 Jan 2017 - 7:48am

FIFA set to approve bigger, richer World Cup on Tuesday

FIFA is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality football.
More
Watch THE WORLD GAME ON DEMAND Now!
The World Game - January 9

 
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A weekend action, plus the latest news from around the football world.

Click here to launch episode

Match centre

MATCH TRACKER

10 Jan 6:00 AM
Club Friendlies
 TEC
TECTEC
JVC Cuijk
JVC CuijkJVC
10 Jan 6:45 AM
The R Costings Abbey Stadium
FA Cup
 Cambridge United
Cambridge UnitedCAM
 1
2 Leeds United
Leeds UnitedLEE
10 Jan 6:45 AM
Estadio El Sadar
La Liga
 Osasuna
OsasunaOSA
 3
3 Valencia
ValenciaVAL
10 Jan 7:00 AM
Parque Desportivo Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
Portuguese Liga
Moreirense
MoreirenseMOR
 1
0 Belenenses
BelenensesBEL
10 Jan 11:00 PM
Club Friendlies
 Hansa Rostock
Hansa RostockFCH
Görmin
GörminSVG
11 Jan 12:00 AM
Club Friendlies
 Würzburger Kickers
Würzburger KickersWUR
Borussia M'gladbach
Borussia M'gladbachBMG
11 Jan 1:00 AM
Club Friendlies
 Wolfsburg
WolfsburgWOB
Sion
SionSIO
View full match centre

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

More
9 Jan 2017 - 10:56pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
9 Jan 2017 - 9:52pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
9 Jan 2017 - 8:56am

Ozil claims Arsenal future depends on Wenger stay

Mesut Ozil says his future at Arsenal depends on whether Arsene Wenger stays at the club as his contract saga continues.
9 Jan 2017 - 9:23am

Janssen is Premier League's least deadly striker

Tottenham Hotspur forward Vincent Janssen is the least clinical striker in the Premier League.
9 Jan 2017 - 7:59am

Conte says Chelsea likely to appeal Terry red card

Antonio Conte has indicated Chelsea will appeal the red card shown to John Terry in their 4-1 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United.
8 Jan 2017 - 5:55pm

'Humble' Ibrahimovic gives wife a picture of himself for Christmas

The ever-humble Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he got his wife a framed picture of himself celebrating a recent goal for Manchester United as a Christmas present.
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
More

Latest Videos

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:15

Cambridge United v Leeds United

FA Cup: Cambridge United v Leeds United
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:03

Osasuna v Valencia

La Liga: Osasuna v Valencia
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:00

Mohd Faiz Subri's Puskas Award-winning...

Penang midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri's incredible knuckleball free kick has...
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 06:38

Ranieri wins FIFA Best Men's Coach

Claudio Ranieri has been awarded FIFA Best Men's Coach after defying all...
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 06:35

Sweden v Ivory Coast

International - Friendlies: Sweden v Ivory Coast
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 06:33

Ronaldo wins FIFA Best Male Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Male Player of 2016 award, beating...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 23:40

The World Game - 9 January

Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, La Liga and Serie A action, plus news...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 12:38

ChievoVerona v Atalanta

Serie A: ChievoVerona v Atalanta
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:52

Lionel Messi's moment of free-kick magic

Lionel Messi helped snatch a point for Barcelona with this last minute free-...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:03

Lazio v Crotone

Serie A: Lazio v Crotone
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:34

Lyon v Montpellier

France - Cup: Lyon v Montpellier
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:03

Juventus v Bologna

Serie A: Juventus v Bologna
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:02

Villarreal v Barcelona

La Liga: Villarreal v Barcelona
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:44

Morecambe fans pay £1,000 fine given to club...

With the club under serious financial pressure, Morecambe FC supporters have...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:44

Pedro's unbelievable miss

Chelsea winger Pedro will have nightmares about his epic miss against...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:28

Plymouth Argyle's bizarre defensive...

Liverpool's Emre Can was outraged by Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:28

Celta Vigo v Malaga

La Liga: Celta Vigo v Malaga
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:25

Ake gives Chelsea options - Conte

Antonio Conte says Nathan Ake will give Chelsea plenty of options after...
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:22

Real Betis v Leganes

La Liga: Real Betis v Leganes
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 08:03

Genoa v Roma

Serie A: Genoa v Roma
The World Game's new app is released!
The World Game's new app

 

The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.

Download on the App Store
Our app is available on Google Play
Advertisement
Premier League Statistics
2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

RESULTS
TABLE

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

More
5 Jan 2017 - 8:27pm

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
9 Jan 2017 - 2:31pm

Carney welcomes Sky Blues recruitment drive

Sydney FC veteran David Carney believes Graham Arnold will need to look to the transfer market to increase the club's defensive stocks, after the recent departure...
9 Jan 2017 - 7:07am

Five things we learned from A-League round 14

Sydney FC have been the dominant team in recent derby clashes with Western Sydney Wanderers. Nothing we saw on the weekend suggests that is going to change when...
8 Jan 2017 - 7:28pm

Carney bags contentious winner as Sydney FC edge out Mariners

Brazilian Bobo scored twice and substitute David Carney notched a contentious late winner for unbeaten A-League leaders Sydney FC, who scraped past Central Coast...
7 Jan 2017 - 10:08pm

Troisi stars as Melbourne Victory see off Adelaide

Melbourne Victory have notched their fifth win on the trot with James Troisi starring in a clinical 2-0 defeat of Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Saturday...
7 Jan 2017 - 7:59pm

Jubilant Jets stun Roar in five-goal thriller

A late strike from Morten Nordstrand has sealed Newcastle Jets a stunning 3-2 upset A-League victory over Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
7 Jan 2017 - 9:03pm

Brown makes airport dash during Jets' comeback win

Wayne Brown made a hasty half-time exit to attend to his wife, who went into unexpected labour as Newcastle Jets came from behind to beat Brisbane Roar 3-2 on...
More
Advertisement

Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

More
By Philip Micallef

Time for Postecoglou's Socceroos to raise the bar

Glorious failures do not sit comfortably with Australia's highly driven coach Ange Postecoglou.
By Sebastian Hassett

Houdini Hamburg: can Europe’s escape artists do it again?

Once a giant of German football, Hamburg have turned escaping relegation into an art in recent seasons, but can they do it again this year?
By Melissa Barbieri

The sleeping giant has woken

The ‘Code War’ is a thing.
By Nick Stoll

How Poch outsmarted Conte and Chelsea

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino implemented a simple but effective strategy that brought Chelsea's 13-game winning run to an end.
4 Jan 2017 - 3:52pm

How Dario conquered China and sparked their revolution

China now has four of the top 10 world's best paid players, but it was a little-known Argentine Dario Conca who sparked the country's football revolution.
More
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
SBS Shop

The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.

Go to SBS Shop
Advertisement