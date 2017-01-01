Advertisement
Ki Sung-yueng was handed a yellow card 30 seconds into Swansea City's...
A-League: Melbourne City's Tim Cahill was denied his usual goal...
We hear from Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an extended one-on...
Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque was sent off for a second bookable offence after...
Zdrila and Ante Milicic dissect Sydney FC's 2-0 win Brisbane Roar.
Sydney FC won't stop Matt Jurman moving to Asia in the January transfer window if the A-League club can draw a lucrative enough transfer fee for their key central...
Our team of experts have chosen the top 10 goals for December from across the globe and now it's your turn to vote for your favourite!
Philippe Coutinho has beaten the likes of Neymar and Casemiro to win the Samba Gold trophy, given to the best Brazilian player in Europe, depriving the Barcelona...
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba kick-started the New Year's Eve celebrations for Manchester United with late strikes as Jose Mourinho's men saw off a spirited...
Cesare Prandelli "gave up" and handed in his resignation when told Valencia were unable to deliver on his demand that the club sign five experienced players in...
David Moyes accepts he will face questions over his future after Sunderland produced a performance he labelled 'as bad as anything I have been involved in here'...
Andres Iniesta has confirmed he has held talks with Barcelona over a contract renewal and is confident they will agree terms sooner rather than later.
Premier League, A-League and football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Francis Awaritefe discuss the upcoming round of the Premier League. Can Chelsea be stopped? Plus they review A-League Round 12 and look ahead to Round 13.
Premier League
The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
SBS's coverage of the Premier League continues - with title challengers Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea all...
Liverpool strengthened their grip on second place in the Premier League by closing out 2016 with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over fellow title aspirants Manchester...
Despite their 1-0 loss to rivals Liverpool, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains upbeat that they still have plenty of time to makeup ground on leaders...
Chelsea remain on top of the table, after giving up their lead twice before sealing a 4-2 home win against Stoke City as they equalled Arsenal's record for...
An Islam Slimani header was enough as Leicester City ended 2016 with a 1-0 win against West Ham United on New Year's Eve at King Power Stadium.
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
The World Game - December 29
Join us for a wrap of the best Premier League, A-League and European football action, plus the latest news from around the football world.
The World Game's new app
The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.
A-League
All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
Trent Buhagia played a part in both of his team's second-half goals but it wasn't enough as Bruno Fornaroli scored a 90th minute penalty to help Melbourne City...
What can your team do better to make the second-half of the A-League season a success? The World Game looked at all 10 clubs and came up with the New Year's...
Two of the A-League’s most accomplished right-backs, Melbourne Victory’s Jason Geria and Sydney FC’s Rhyan Grant, are set to turn down contract extensions with...
Wollongong Wolves CEO Chris Papakosmas has stated the club has financial backers ready to support a bid for inclusion in the A-League and that it would meet...
Western Sydney Wanderers captain Dimas has admitted that his side will need to string together a number of victories in the new year if they are to keep alive...
Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque lamented his dismissal against Brisbane as being unfair, arguing he should have received a warning instead of a second yellow card...
Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.
There is only one winner in the age-old battle between time and the human being. It usually does not end well for the former great who tries to keep it going for too...
ANALYSIS: Unbeaten leaders Sydney FC revealed a clinical and multi-functional side to their eye-catching championship credentials in beating Brisbane Roar 2-0 to...
In late July, Graham Arnold invited me to sit on the bench for Sydney FC’s pre-season friendly against Macarthur Rams, and to write about it for The World Game....
It is a fact of life that beggars cannot be choosers and the A-League clubs that do not own their home grounds must put up with sub-standard pitches.
After Brisbane Roar took on Western Sydney Wanderers on a sub-standard pitch at Suncorp Stadium, Sebastian Hassett argues our game deserves better.
The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.