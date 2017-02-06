Advertisement
6 Feb 2017 - 9:27am

Cahill reveals what he said to get red carded

In manic scenes during Saturday's highly controversial Melbourne derby, Melbourne City striker Tim Cahill was sent off for dissent without even making it onto the...
6 Feb 2017 - 7:09am

Mooy sets up late winner as Huddersfield down Leeds

Australia international Aaron Mooy played his part in Huddersfield Town's late winner as David Wagner's side saw off Garry Monk's Leeds United 2-1 in the...
6 Feb 2017 - 6:21am

United rekindle top-four hopes after seeing off Leicester

Manchester United gave their top-four aspirations a major boost as they cruised to a 3-0 win at Premier League champions Leicester City.
6 Feb 2017 - 7:55am

Five things we learned from A-League Round 18

It is going to be hard for Melbourne City to play with the cards they have been dealt, because those cards have left them with half of their team out.
By Philip Micallef

A-League stars should not get special protection

Great footballers who have the ability to thrill the fans and keep them on the edge of their seats are the bread and butter of the game.
6 Feb 2017 - 6:43am

Jesus nets twice as Manchester City go third

Gabriel Jesus scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City grabbed a thrilling 2-1 home victory over Swansea City to move up to third in the Premier League.
6 Feb 2017 - 8:33am

Cameroon clinch AFCON title to meet Socceroos in Confederations Cup

Cameroon will meet Australia at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup after Vincent Aboubakar scored a brilliant late goal in a 2-1 victory over Egypt to secure the...

5 Feb 2017 - 1:46pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Manchester United in Premier League action against Watford, plus A-League champions Adelaide United playing...
6 Feb 2017 - 10:40am

Van Persie knocks Besiktas out of Turkish Cup in controversial fashion

Robin van Persie played the villain, instigating the sending off of Dusko Tosic before scoring the winner in Fenerbahce's 1-0 win over Besiktas in the round of 16...
5 Feb 2017 - 11:49am

Bouzanis apologises for offensive Berisha slur

Melbourne City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has apologised and will undergo an education course after insulting Melbourne Victory striker Besart Berisha in Saturday...
6 Feb 2017 - 9:33am

Cuadrado stunner helps Juventus to Derby d'Italia victory

Juventus moved six points clear at the top of Serie A as Juan Cuadrado's thunderbolt secured a nervy 1-0 home victory over Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia.
6 Feb 2017 - 12:21pm

De Vanna to get off scot-free after elbow on Fishlock

Canberra United star Lisa De Vanna won't face any sanction for elbowing Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock in the back during Sunday's semi-final, as the W-League...
6 Feb 2017 - 12:00pm

Lyon lose heated match to bitter rivals Saint-Etienne

Lyon's hopes of a top three finish have slipped further away, with midfielders Rachid Ghezzal and Corentin Tolisso sent off during their 2-0 defeat to Saint...
6 Feb 2017 - 9:13am

Neymar believes Barcelona can catch Madrid

Neymar thinks Barcelona can edge past Real Madrid in LaLiga's title race, despite the European champions' impressive form this season.
Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

5 Feb 2017 - 12:01pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
5 Feb 2017 - 12:03pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
6 Feb 2017 - 8:33am

Schmeichel bemoans 'embarrassing' Leicester campaign

Kasper Schmeichel admits Leicester City have been 'embarrassing' this season and says the team must 'stand up and be counted' if they are to avoid relegation from...
6 Feb 2017 - 7:59am

Ibrahimovic backs up 'fine wine' claims with goal haul

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has famously likened himself to a fine wine that gets better with age, and it is hard to argue against the Manchester United striker's claim.
6 Feb 2017 - 9:47am

Hamann slams Liverpool's 'strange' Klopp renewal

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has questioned the club's decision to award Jurgen Klopp a new six-year contract less than 12 months into his original...
6 Feb 2017 - 8:44am

Mata admits he was 'lucky' to escape red card

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata was handed a yellow card for a tackle on Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, and admitted after the match he was "a bit lucky" to...
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

24 Jan 2017 - 9:13am

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
5 Feb 2017 - 3:06pm

Lowe urges refs to protect Diego Castro

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe is urging A-League referees to give Diego Castro more protection, saying the Spaniard is being regularly kicked by angry opponents.
5 Feb 2017 - 9:02pm

Mariners record consecutive wins for the first time since April 2014

A 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Canberra has put the Central Coast Mariners within five points of the top six, as they recorded consecutive A-League victories...
4 Feb 2017 - 10:31am

Vukovic 'slept on hospital floors', reveals Arnold

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has revealed Danny Vukovic had slept on hospital floors tending to his sick son for up to a month as he praised the goalkeeper's...
4 Feb 2017 - 9:04pm

Martinez masterclass propels Wanderers into top six

Nicolas Martinez was at the heart of the action as Western Sydney Wanderers defeated Wellington Phoenix 3-1 in New Plymouth, to move into the top six on the A...
5 Feb 2017 - 12:34am

Castro stars again as Glory defeat Jets

Rhys Williams made his long-awaited A-League return and Diego Castro scored a brace in Perth Glory's 3-2 win over Newcastle in Saturday night's clash at nib Stadium.
3 Feb 2017 - 3:50pm

What is wrong with Melbourne City?

Melbourne City need an overhaul and if they don't change the way they play, this season will finish in nothing but massive disappointment.
Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Sebastian Hassett

Chelsea v Arsenal: The Gunners’ last stand?

Before we count Arsenal out of this season’s title race after last week's debacle against Watford, a quick history lesson for anyone putting a red line through Arsene...
By Les Murray

Ferenc Puskás - one of the all-time greats - returns to Melbourne

He's one of the greatest players of all-time, they named the award for the world's best goal after him, and now Ferenc Puskas will be honored in Melbourne where...
By Sebastian Hassett

Can West Ham survive Payet’s parting?

It wasn’t that long ago that players couldn’t leave clubs, even if they were out of contract, without that same clubs permission. My oh my, how times have changed.
By Sebastian Hassett

How unpredictability saved the Premier League

Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
28 Jan 2017 - 2:27pm

The mystery of Heltton Matheus: Brazil's age fraud epidemic

Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that...
