Advertisement
Signout
Lead Marquee
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 1:44pm

A-League clubs dirty over FFA's FIFA visit

Frustrated A-League clubs say it would be unacceptable if Football Federation Australia persuade FIFA to delay "long-overdue reform" to its contentious voting...
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 2:32pm

FFA defend heat policy after Adelaide scorcher

Football Federation Australia have defended their decision to go ahead wth the match between Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix that was played in...
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 6:22am

Schweinsteiger nets in Manchester United's FA Cup win

Bastian Schweinsteiger ended his long exile from the Manchester United starting line-up with a first Old Trafford goal in a 4-0 FA Cup drubbing of Wigan Athletic.
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 7:43am

Five things we learned from A-League Round 17

Sydney FC could continue their unbeaten run right through to the end of the regular A-League season and then lose either the semi-final or grand final and another...
30 Jan 2017 - 7:03am

West Ham agree $41.5 million Payet fee with Marseille

West Ham United have announced they have agreed a fee of £25 million ($41.54 million) for the sale of star playmaker Dimitri Payet to Marseille.
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 9:16am

Ronaldo's star showing silences Madrid boo boys

Real Madrid overcame 10-man Real Sociedad and an unhelpfully hostile Santiago Bernabeu crowd to reassert their grip on LaLiga's title race with a 3-0 victory.
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 7:33am

Balotelli scores again as Nice see off Guingamp

Mario Balotelli's ninth league goal of the season helped Nice beat Guingamp 3-1 at the Allianz Riviera as they moved level with Monaco at the summit of the Ligue...

Watch Now

Editor's Choice

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

More
29 Jan 2017 - 1:01pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, with two massive Premier League games headlined by Chelsea against Arsenal in a top of the table blockbuster, plus...
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 12:46pm

Premier League an 'impossible mission' for United, says Mourinho

Fixture congestion, Manchester United's cluster of cup runs and Chelsea's hefty lead at the summit mean that manager Jose Mourinho now views winning this year's...
29 Jan 2017 - 3:32pm

Bulut signs with German club

Former Western Sydney Wanderers forward Kerem Bulut will continue his career in Europe after signing a contract with SV Wehan Wiesbaden in Germany's third division.
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 7:47am

Higuain on target as Juventus ease past Sassuolo

League leaders and reigning champions Juventus strengthened their grip on Serie A with a routine 2-0 win at Sassuolo, as title challengers Roma suffered a costly...
30 Jan 2017 - 6:42am

Suarez's late goal earns Barcelona a point

Barcelona suffered another blow to their LaLiga title defence as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 9:02am

Egypt's late winner ends jinx

Egypt reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as they recorded a late 1-0 victory to see off bogey team Morocco for the first time since 1986.
Newly added
30 Jan 2017 - 8:56am

Super Ayew brothers send Ghana through

Jordan and Andre Ayew both hit the back of the net as Ghana defeated DR Congo 2-1 to secure a sixth successive Africa Cup of Nations semi-final appearance.
More
The World Game Podcast
Premier League, A-League and football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Ben Cuzzupe discuss Wayne Rooney's record-breaking feats and all the big movements in the January transfer window. Plus is Kevin Muscat is the man who can stop Sydney FC?

 

Click here to listen to the Premier League podcast
Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Match centre

MATCH TRACKER

30 Jan 8:00 AM
Qualcomm Stadium
Internationals
 United States
United StatesUSA
 0
0 Serbia
SerbiaSER
30 Jan 10:00 AM
Estadio Víctor Manuel Reyna
Mexican Primera Division
 Chiapas
ChiapasCHI
 1
0 Tigres UANL
Tigres UANLTIG
30 Jan 11:00 AM
Estadio Nuevo Corona
Mexican Primera Division
 Santos Laguna
Santos LagunaSAN
 2
0 Puebla
PueblaPUE
30 Jan 12:30 PM
Club Friendlies
 Sporting Cristal
Sporting CristalCRI
Deportivo Cali
Deportivo CaliCAL
30 Jan 8:00 PM
Club Friendlies
 Dinamo Moskva II
Dinamo Moskva IIDM2
Tambov
TambovTAM
30 Jan 9:00 PM
Club Friendlies
 Koper
KoperKOP
Slaven Koprivnica
Slaven KoprivnicaSLA
30 Jan 9:00 PM
Club Friendlies
 Cibalia
CibaliaCIB
Rudar
RudarRUD
View full match centre
Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football

 

Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.

Click here to launch the audio interview

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

More
23 Jan 2017 - 7:04pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
By Sebastian Hassett

How unpredictability saved the Premier League

Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
29 Jan 2017 - 4:15pm

Koeman: give English youngsters a chance

Despite the relative ease in luring foreign talent to the Premier League, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his counterparts to give young English players a...
29 Jan 2017 - 8:44pm

Lingard: We all aspire to be like role-model Rooney

Jesse Lingard has praised Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney as a role model for young players at the club to try to emulate.
29 Jan 2017 - 6:27am

Wolves knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

Liverpool's disastrous start to 2017 continued as Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1 at Anfield to dump the Reds out of the FA Cup.
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
More

Latest Videos

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:20

Mainz v Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Mainz v Borussia Dortmund
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:00

Freiburg v Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga: Freiburg v Hertha Berlin
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:45

Feyenoord v NEC

Eredivisie: Feyenoord v NEC
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:29

Napoli v Palermo

Serie A: Napoli v Palermo
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:26

Incredible individual goal in Germany

Dennis Kempe produced a spectacular turn and finish in Karlsruher's 3-2...
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:39

Feyenoord striker steals team-mate's goal

Nicolai Jorgensen won't be receiving any birthday presents from Bilal...
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:21

Nice v Guingamp

Ligue 1: Nice v Guingamp
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:53

Barcelona denied blatant goal

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has called for officials to use goal-line...
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:29

Sampdoria v Roma

Serie A: Sampdoria v Roma
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:21

Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain v Monaco
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:26

Schweinsteiger channels his inner Roger Federer

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger marked his first start in...
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:24

Stunning Heracles volley in Eredivisie

Samuel Armenteros scored a brilliant goal for Heracles in their Eredivisie...
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:07

Egypt v Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt v Morocco
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:07

DR Congo v Ghana

Africa Cup of Nations: DR Congo v Ghana
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:58

Athletic Bilbao v Sporting Gijon

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Sporting Gijon
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:58

Espanyol v Sevilla

La Liga: Espanyol v Sevilla
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:44

Sutton United v Leeds United

FA Cup: Sutton United v Leeds United
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:29

Sassuolo v Juventus

Serie A: Sassuolo v Juventus
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:06

Celtic v Hearts

Scottish - Premiership: Celtic v Hearts
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 06:53

Real Betis v Barcelona

La Liga: Real Betis v Barcelona
The World Game's new app is released!
The World Game's new app

 

The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.

Download on the App Store
Our app is available on Google Play
Advertisement
Premier League Statistics
2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

RESULTS
TABLE

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

More
24 Jan 2017 - 9:13am

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
29 Jan 2017 - 1:35pm

Perth Glory to host Chelsea at new Perth stadium

Premier League leaders Chelsea will return to Australian shores in 2018 after the West Australian Government announced Antonio Conte's side will take on Perth...
29 Jan 2017 - 7:12pm

Reds salvage draw against Phoenix

Adelaide United escaped with a 2-2 draw against Wellington Phoenix thanks to a late goal from Nikola Mileusnic at Coopers Stadium.
29 Jan 2017 - 2:29pm

No love lost between Montgomery and Reddy

Mariners captain Nick Montgomery was running on emotion when he gave red-carded Liam Reddy a cheeky wave goodbye after the goalkeeper refused to shake his hand.
28 Jan 2017 - 9:55pm

Holman scores winner as Roar beat Wanderers

Brett Holman scored in the fourth minute of injury time to seal Brisbane Roar a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at Suncorp Stadium.
28 Jan 2017 - 7:37pm

Reddy sees red as Mariners beat Glory

Central Coast Mariners appeared a class above a ten-man Perth Glory, defeating them 2-0 at Central Coast Stadium.
28 Jan 2017 - 2:56pm

Ibini: I'm the strongest I've ever been

Bernie Ibini said months of upper-body work in the gym after his horrific leg injury gave him the strength to power his way to Thursday's "Big Blue" match winner.
More
Advertisement

Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

More
28 Jan 2017 - 2:27pm

The mystery of Heltton Matheus: Brazil's age fraud epidemic

Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that he was...
By Paul williams

Brisbane Roar's opponents Global by name, global by nature

Brisbane Roar’s AFC Champions League opponents, the Philippines’ Global FC, who were only founded as a factory team for railway company Autre Porte Technique...
By Philip Micallef

Relentless Sydney FC make a bold statement

ANALYSIS: Roger Federer was not the only one in Melbourne turning back the clock on an emotion-charged Australia Day.
By Les Murray

Needed - a new A-League technical leader

Despite the outstanding dominance of Sydney FC in the current season, the A-League suffers from a degree of sameness and technical uniformity not seen since...
By Craig Foster

An ode to offside

I know FIFA Technical Director, Marco van Basten raised a number of highly controversial proposals last week, but it has taken me that long to process them given...
More
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
SBS Shop

The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.

Go to SBS Shop
Advertisement