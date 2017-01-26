Advertisement
26 Jan 2017 - 9:52pm

Ibini the hero as Sydney win Big Blue

Sydney FC extended their unbeaten A-League run to 17 games as they defeated Melbourne Victory 2-1 at Docklands Stadium.
26 Jan 2017 - 4:40pm

McEachran: I should've gone to Madrid

Now plying his trade in England's second tier, former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran has revealed his regret after he declined an offer to join Spanish giants...
26 Jan 2017 - 10:54pm

Wenger accepts FA misconduct charge

Arsene Wegner will accept charge of misconduct given by the Football Association (FA) after an altercation with the fourth official during Arsenal's match with...
By Les Murray

Needed - a new A-League technical leader

Despite the outstanding dominance of Sydney FC in the current season, the A-League suffers from a degree of sameness and technical uniformity not seen since...
26 Jan 2017 - 9:06pm

PSG sign young star Guedes

Goncalo Guedes has signed with French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a fee worth close to €30 million ($A42 million).
26 Jan 2017 - 7:15am

Degenek at odds with 'disappointing' 1860 Munich in contract drama

Australia defender Milos Degenek has hit out at the 'disappointing' conduct of his club, 1860 Munich, who are demanding a fee for him even though he is surplus to...
26 Jan 2017 - 10:54am

Western Sydney's Baccus charged with assault

Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Kearyn Baccus has been charged by NSW police with assault after punching a 49-year-old man in the chest over a car parking...

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

23 Jan 2017 - 7:03pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Newcastle Jets playing Tim Cahill's Melbourne City at Coffs Harbour International Stadium on Friday night.
26 Jan 2017 - 7:58pm

Tite: 'human dimension' more important than Brazil win

Brazil overcame Colombia courtesy of a Dudu goal, but manager Tite was not concerned about the result, rather highlighting what the match represented to those who...
26 Jan 2017 - 3:53pm

Cassano set to leave Sampdoria again

Italy international Antonio Cassano is leaving Sampdoria after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
26 Jan 2017 - 1:04pm

Guzan to join MLS side Atlanta at season's end

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan will leave the club at the end of the season after agreeing to sign with Major League Soccer's new Atlanta team.
26 Jan 2017 - 10:24am

Zidane's men lose again to crash out of Copa

Celta Vigo pulled off another major upset in the Copa del Rey, eliminating Real Madrid with a 2-2 home draw on Thursday to reach the semi-finals for the second...
26 Jan 2017 - 9:42am

Dybala and Pjanic help Juve get revenge on Milan

Juventus gained a measure of revenge against 10-man AC Milan for their Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana defeats, progressing to the last four of the Coppa Italia...
26 Jan 2017 - 3:07pm

Mourinho believes Martial hasn't taken his chances

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Anthony Martial he has to improve after failing to take his opportunities in the first team.
The World Game Podcast
Premier League, A-League and football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Ben Cuzzupe discuss Wayne Rooney's record-breaking feats and all the big movements in the January transfer window. Plus is Kevin Muscat is the man who can stop Sydney FC?

 

Click here to listen to the Premier League podcast
Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football

 

Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.

Click here to launch the audio interview

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

23 Jan 2017 - 7:04pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
26 Jan 2017 - 5:22pm

Klopp: poor finishing costing Reds

Jurgen Klopp has stated that poor finishing has been holding Liverpool back, despite criticism aimed at their inability to break down deep sitting opposition.
25 Jan 2017 - 2:47pm

Mourinho sacks Man United ball boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sacked the club's ball boys after becoming dissatisfied with their standards and replaced them with ones who will help...
25 Jan 2017 - 9:07pm

Kane says it would be stupid to leave Tottenham

Harry Kane said it would stupid to leave Tottenham now the side quickly becoming part of the Premier League's elite.
26 Jan 2017 - 10:39am

Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge

Jamie Carragher claimed Daniel Sturridge offers nothing when he does not score, after the Liverpool striker endured a disappointing game in their EFL Cup semi...
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 19:08

Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC

A-League: Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 19:08

Robinho emotional after Neto reunion

Robinho admits he was emotional following Brazil's match with Colombia
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 19:08

James Donachie's red card

A-League: James Donachie was given a straight red for this challenge on Alex...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:45

Brazil and Colombia pay tribute to Chapecoense...

International: Brazil v Colombia charity match to raise money for the victims...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:45

Brazil v Colombia

International: Brazil v Colombia charity match to raise money for the victims...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:01

Decisions hard to accept, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated after decisions went against...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:00

Uganda v Mali

2017 AFCON: Uganda v Mali
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:00

Monaco v Nancy

French League Cup: Monaco v Nancy
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:00

Liverpool v Southampton

EFL Cup semi-final second leg: Liverpool v Southampton
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 08:00

Egypt v Ghana

2017 AFCON: Egypt v Ghana
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 07:43

La Liga dact of the day - Suarez's free-...

Luis Suarez's first free-kick goal for Barcelona. It was against Real...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 06:52

Roberto Carlos tips Zidane to become world...

Roberto Carlos believes his former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane will...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 06:24

FA Cup fact of the day - Rooney loves Wigan

History suggests Wayne Rooney is likely to add to his record-breaking...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 06:24

Bastia fans abuse Balotelli

Nice star Mario Balotelli was furious after allegedly being racially abused by...
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 06:11

The next Vieira eyed by Mourinho

Tiémoué Bakayoko is a French midfielder playing for Monaco and he's had a...
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 19:40

Francisca Ordega feature

W-League: Francisca Ordega keen to return to Sydney FC next season
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:54

Di Maria nets viciously curling free-kick

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria produced a viciously curling free-kick...
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:43

Scintillating Morocco strike stuns AFCON holders

Rachid Alioui's scintillating second-half strike helped Morocco move...
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 07:25

Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain

French League Cup: Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 07:25

Togo v DR Congo

AFCON 2017: Togo v DR Congo
The World Game's new app

 

The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.

2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

24 Jan 2017 - 9:13am

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
26 Jan 2017 - 3:45pm

Boogaard expects entertainment galore in Coffs

Newcastle Jets captain Nigel Boogaard has promised A-League entertainment at its finest when Coffs Harbour hosts its first professional game on Friday.
25 Jan 2017 - 8:13pm

Guardiola leaves Reds and A-League

Sergi Guardiola's failed A-League stint has ended with the striker leaving Adelaide United to return to his native Spain.
25 Jan 2017 - 4:38pm

The five Biggest Blues in A-League history

There is only thing we can predict for sure about a "Big Blue" between Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC - sparks are bound to fly. As we gear up for another heated...
25 Jan 2017 - 4:39pm

Petratos to join Jets at season's end

Dimitri Petratos will make a shock defection from Brisbane Roar to A-League rivals Newcastle Jets in the off-season, citing family reasons.
25 Jan 2017 - 11:47am

Valkanis appointed City head coach for remainder of season

Melbourne City have appointed Michael Valkanis as head coach of the A-League club for the rest of the 2016/17 campaign.
25 Jan 2017 - 3:02pm

Victory's best better than Sydney, says Muscat

Sydney FC's A-League winning streak will be ended on Australia Day by Melbourne Victory, couch Kevin Muscat says, should his side arrive at Etihad Stadium with...
Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Craig Foster

An ode to offside

I know FIFA Technical Director, Marco van Basten raised a number of highly controversial proposals last week, but it has taken me that long to process them given the...
By Philip Micallef

A-League referees could do with more common sense

"Ask any player and they will all say the refereeing this season is the worst it has ever been." This was the disturbing text I got from a high-profile player who...
By Sebastian Hassett

Swansea’s struggle shows the brutality of the Premier League

Held up by many as the ideal model for governance in British football, Swansea City’s descent into the relegation quagmire this season provides a telling sign...
By Les Murray

End of the China gravy train

Last week in this space I wrote about the expanded, 48-team FIFA World Cup and how the change will impact on the tournament, football in general and on Australia.
By Paul Williams

4+1 rule good for A-League and Australia

Football Federation Australia's announcement to introduce a '4+1' foreign quota will reap long term benefits for the A-League and Australia's position within Asia.
SBS Shop

The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.

