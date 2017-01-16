Advertisement
16 Jan 2017 - 7:56pm

WATCH The World Game show on demand NOW

WATCH all the highlights and low-lights from the Premier League, A-League and La Liga, plus news from around the football world, in the January 16th edition of...
By Paul Williams

4+1 rule good for A-League and Australia

Football Federation Australia's announcement to introduce a '4+1' foreign quota will reap long term benefits for the A-League and Australia's position within Asia.
16 Jan 2017 - 7:55pm

Griffin slams FFA over Asian import quota

FFA is set to introduce what is know as the 4+1 import quota rule to move the A-League in line with other top competitions in the Asian Football Confederation.
16 Jan 2017 - 10:58pm

New boy Wright says sliding City can get it right

Australia defender Bailey Wright believes he can fulfil his dreams of playing in the Premier League with new club Bristol City - but it's probably not going to be...
16 Jan 2017 - 11:15pm

Gomis 'can't wait' to welcome Payet to Marseille

Bafetimbi Gomis would be delighted to welcome Dimitri Payet back to Marseille if the unsettled West Ham star opts for a return to Ligue 1.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:50pm

Chinese League rule changes set to impact Aussies

Australian players and big-name imports in the Chinese Super League (CSL) could be left on the outer after new foreign player restrictions were approved by the...
16 Jan 2017 - 8:20am

Glory skipper Griffiths facing lengthy ban

Perth Glory captain Rostyn Griffiths faces several weeks on the A-League sidelines for his second-half brain snap at Newcastle Jets.

Editor's Choice

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The live football continues on SBS this week with Sydney FC in A-League action against Adelaide United on Friday and Liverpool taking on Swansea in the Premier League...
16 Jan 2017 - 2:36pm

Noble: Hammers 'better off' without Payet

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has voiced his frustration with Dimitri Payet, with the Frenchman refusing to play for the club as he seeks an exit.
16 Jan 2017 - 1:15pm

FFA introduce Asian import quota

Football Federation Australia have announced a new 4+1 foreign quota for the A-League set to begin in the 2018-2019 season that could allow for increased talent...
16 Jan 2017 - 7:48pm

Incredible win over Madrid 'will elevate Sevilla' says Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli believes Sevilla's comeback victory over Real Madrid firmly establishes them as LaLiga title contenders.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:09pm

Maradona in talks for Napoli role

Former Napoli star Diego Maradona is in talks to work with the Serie A side after meeting with club President Aurelio de Laurentiis on Sunday.
16 Jan 2017 - 9:14am

Brilliant Fiorentina down Serie A leaders Juventus

Fiorentina breathed life into the Serie A title race by producing a commanding performance to beat bitter rivals and pacesetters Juventus 2-1.
16 Jan 2017 - 10:20am

Falcao continues hot form as Monaco overpower Marseille

Radamel Falcao was among the scorers as Monaco romped past Marseille in a 4-1 win that saw them move on top of the Ligue 1 table on goal difference.
The World Game Podcast
A-League and football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Michael Huguenin talk about Melbourne City's recent poor form

Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

16 Jan 2017 - 12:21pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
16 Jan 2017 - 3:46pm

Kane insists Spurs players won't be tempted by China

Harry Kane believes his Tottenham Hotspur teammates will spurn offers from Chinese Super League clubs as they aim for the Premier League title.
16 Jan 2017 - 2:02pm

Guardiola concedes Premier League title hopes are over

Pep Guardiola has seemingly conceded that winning the Premier League title is beyond his Manchester City side after one of the most chastening defeat of his...
16 Jan 2017 - 12:32pm

Zaza ends West Ham stint with move to Valencia

Italy international Simone Zaza has sealed a loan move to Valencia, ending his dire spell at West Ham United.
16 Jan 2017 - 11:13am

Conte issues stern warning to Chelsea players amid China speculation

With rumours linking Diego Costa with a move to the Chinese Super League, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given his players a warning that "money is not...
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Latest Videos

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 19:15

The World Game - 16 January

Watch all the highlights from a cracking weekend of football in the A-League,...
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:33

Granada v Osasuna

La Liga: Granada v Osasuna
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:27

Udinese v Roma

Serie A: Udinese v Roma
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:11

Maradona: I had to win at Napoli

Diego Maradona compares the pressures of playing for Napoli and Barcelona
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:42

Sevilla v Real Madrid

La Liga: Sevilla v Real Madrid
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:27

Fiorentina v Juventus

Serie A: Fiorentina v Juventus
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 09:00

Mourinho and Klopp's sideline clash

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp went toe to toe after a late foul on Roberto...
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:59

Tunisia v Senegal

Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia v Senegal
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:57

Algeria v Zimbabwe

Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria v Zimbabwe
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:04

Lazio v Atalanta

Serie A: Lazio v Atalanta
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:04

Cagliari v Genoa

Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 06:57

Celta Vigo v Alaves

La Liga: Celta Vigo v Alaves
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 06:47

Valencia v Espanyol

La Liga: Valencia v Espanyol
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:35

Manchester United v Liverpool

Premier League: Manchester United v Liverpool
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 04:06

Conte: Problems should be solved in dressing...

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes issues within the team should be solved...
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 02:55

Everton v Manchester City

Premier League: Everton v Manchester City
Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 17:45

McDonald Jones Stadium fence collapse

A-League: A fence at McDonald Jones Stadium collapsed under the weight of...
Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 17:45

Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory

A-League: Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory
Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 13:15

Rennes v Paris Saint Germain

Ligue 1: Rennes v Paris Saint Germain
Premier League Statistics
2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

RESULTS
TABLE

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

16 Jan 2017 - 12:28pm

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
16 Jan 2017 - 2:14pm

Kristensen extends Roar stay

Brisbane Roar midfielder Thomas Kristensen has re-signed with the club for an additional season after agreeing to a contract extension.
16 Jan 2017 - 8:18am

Fans unhurt in Newcastle stadium fence collapse

Newcastle fans have escaped serious injury after being crushed on top of each other when a McDonald Jones Stadium fence broke during an A-League goal celebration.
15 Jan 2017 - 7:49am

Popovic angered again by match officials after Wanderers denied penalty

Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic has again slammed A-League match officials after his side were denied a game-changing penalty against Sydney FC in Saturday's...
15 Jan 2017 - 2:39pm

Vedran shines but Wanderers media ban continues

He stood tall in the face of brutal Sydney derby vitriol, but Vedran Janjetovic wasn't allowed to talk about it.
15 Jan 2017 - 7:03pm

Controversy mars Perth's draw with Jets

Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory remain in the A-League's top six after playing out a neck-and-neck 2-2 draw marred by a controversial penalty and late red card to...
15 Jan 2017 - 7:23pm

Berisha free to play after red card rescinded

Melbourne Victory striker Besart Berisha is free to play against Wellington Phoenix on Tuesday after his controversial A-League red card against Brisbane was...
Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Philip Micallef

Have A-League leaders Sydney FC gone off the boil?

A-League-winning coach Graham Arnold expressed fears of a mid-season slump when his Sydney FC team were sweeping aside all opposition in the first rounds of the...
By Sebastian Hassett

Dele Alli: the rise of a superstar

It is tempting for anyone to declare they’ve seen someone special. Something unique. Something that could be unlike anything they’ve seen before.
By Tim Vickery

Garrincha's grandson signs for Brentford, will he emulate the 'little bird'?

Garrincha is one of the greatest players of all-time, but will his grandson follow in his footsteps?
By Les Murray

The upsides and downsides of a 48-team World Cup

FIFA’s councillors have voted unanimously to expand the World Cup finals from 32 to 48 teams.
By Philip Micallef

Expanded World Cup is bad news for Socceroos

Johnny Warren would be turning in his grave in the aftermath of FIFA's outlandish and money-driven decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026.
