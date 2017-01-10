Advertisement
Watch Now
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Male Player of 2016 award, beating...
Penang midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri's incredible knuckleball free kick has...
Claudio Ranieri has been awarded FIFA Best Men's Coach after defying all...
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, La Liga and Serie A action, plus news...
Liverpool's Emre Can was outraged by Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny...
Lionel Messi helped snatch a point for Barcelona with this last minute free-...
The inaugral National Indigenous Football Championships will bring open age...
The inaugral National Indigenous Football Championships will bring open age...
The inaugral National Indigenous Football Championships will bring open age...
With the club under serious financial pressure, Morecambe FC supporters have...
The World Game Podcast
A-League and football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Ben Cuzzupe discuss who will step into the Melbourne City coaching role, plus all the fallout from Round 14 of the A-League.
Editor's Choice
Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.
The live football continues on SBS this week, with Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action while Melbourne Victory play host to Brisbane Roar in an A-League...
Newly added
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are among the players selected in the FIFA FIFPro World11, with Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba two of the big...
Newly added
Doubts persist over the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but Olivier Giroud is nearing an extension of his Arsenal deal.
Newly added
Leeds came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 and claim a place in the FA Cup fourth round.
Western Sydney Wanderers defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis is hopeful his team can take advantage of a "rattled" Sydney FC defence in Saturday's much-anticipated...
Newly added
Valencia threw away the lead three times in a 3-3 draw with fellow relegation strugglers Osasuna on Monday in Spain's La Liga.
FIFA is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality football.
Watch THE WORLD GAME ON DEMAND Now!
The World Game - January 9
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A weekend action, plus the latest news from around the football world.
Match centre
MATCH TRACKER
|
TEC
|
JVC
|
CAM
|1
|2
|
LEE
|
OSA
|3
|3
|
VAL
|
MOR
|1
|0
|
BEL
|
FCH
|
SVG
|
WUR
|
BMG
|
WOB
|
SIO
Premier League
The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Mesut Ozil says his future at Arsenal depends on whether Arsene Wenger stays at the club as his contract saga continues.
Tottenham Hotspur forward Vincent Janssen is the least clinical striker in the Premier League.
Antonio Conte has indicated Chelsea will appeal the red card shown to John Terry in their 4-1 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United.
The ever-humble Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he got his wife a framed picture of himself celebrating a recent goal for Manchester United as a Christmas present.
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Latest Videos
Penang midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri's incredible knuckleball free kick has...
Claudio Ranieri has been awarded FIFA Best Men's Coach after defying all...
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Male Player of 2016 award, beating...
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, La Liga and Serie A action, plus news...
Lionel Messi helped snatch a point for Barcelona with this last minute free-...
With the club under serious financial pressure, Morecambe FC supporters have...
Liverpool's Emre Can was outraged by Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny...
Antonio Conte says Nathan Ake will give Chelsea plenty of options after...
The World Game's new app is released!
The World Game's new app
The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.
Advertisement
A-League
All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
Sydney FC veteran David Carney believes Graham Arnold will need to look to the transfer market to increase the club's defensive stocks, after the recent departure...
Sydney FC have been the dominant team in recent derby clashes with Western Sydney Wanderers. Nothing we saw on the weekend suggests that is going to change when...
Brazilian Bobo scored twice and substitute David Carney notched a contentious late winner for unbeaten A-League leaders Sydney FC, who scraped past Central Coast...
Melbourne Victory have notched their fifth win on the trot with James Troisi starring in a clinical 2-0 defeat of Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Saturday...
A late strike from Morten Nordstrand has sealed Newcastle Jets a stunning 3-2 upset A-League victory over Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
Wayne Brown made a hasty half-time exit to attend to his wife, who went into unexpected labour as Newcastle Jets came from behind to beat Brisbane Roar 3-2 on...
Advertisement
Opinion
Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.
Glorious failures do not sit comfortably with Australia's highly driven coach Ange Postecoglou.
Once a giant of German football, Hamburg have turned escaping relegation into an art in recent seasons, but can they do it again this year?
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino implemented a simple but effective strategy that brought Chelsea's 13-game winning run to an end.
China now has four of the top 10 world's best paid players, but it was a little-known Argentine Dario Conca who sparked the country's football revolution.
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
SBS Shop
The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.