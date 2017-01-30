Advertisement
Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger marked his first start in...
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has called for officials to use goal-line...
Dennis Kempe produced a spectacular turn and finish in Karlsruher's 3-2...
Nicolai Jorgensen won't be receiving any birthday presents from Bilal...
Samuel Armenteros scored a brilliant goal for Heracles in their Eredivisie...
Editor's Choice
Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.
The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, with two massive Premier League games headlined by Chelsea against Arsenal in a top of the table blockbuster, plus...
Newly added
Fixture congestion, Manchester United's cluster of cup runs and Chelsea's hefty lead at the summit mean that manager Jose Mourinho now views winning this year's...
Former Western Sydney Wanderers forward Kerem Bulut will continue his career in Europe after signing a contract with SV Wehan Wiesbaden in Germany's third division.
Newly added
League leaders and reigning champions Juventus strengthened their grip on Serie A with a routine 2-0 win at Sassuolo, as title challengers Roma suffered a costly...
Barcelona suffered another blow to their LaLiga title defence as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.
Newly added
Egypt reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as they recorded a late 1-0 victory to see off bogey team Morocco for the first time since 1986.
Newly added
Jordan and Andre Ayew both hit the back of the net as Ghana defeated DR Congo 2-1 to secure a sixth successive Africa Cup of Nations semi-final appearance.
The World Game Podcast
Premier League, A-League and football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Ben Cuzzupe discuss Wayne Rooney's record-breaking feats and all the big movements in the January transfer window. Plus is Kevin Muscat is the man who can stop Sydney FC?
Match centre
MATCH TRACKER
|
USA
|0
|0
|
SER
|
CHI
|1
|0
|
TIG
|
SAN
|2
|0
|
PUE
|
CRI
|
CAL
|
DM2
|
TAM
|
KOP
|
SLA
|
CIB
|
RUD
Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football
Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.
Premier League
The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
Despite the relative ease in luring foreign talent to the Premier League, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his counterparts to give young English players a...
Jesse Lingard has praised Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney as a role model for young players at the club to try to emulate.
Liverpool's disastrous start to 2017 continued as Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1 at Anfield to dump the Reds out of the FA Cup.
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Latest Videos
The World Game's new app is released!
The World Game's new app
The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.
A-League
All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
Premier League leaders Chelsea will return to Australian shores in 2018 after the West Australian Government announced Antonio Conte's side will take on Perth...
Adelaide United escaped with a 2-2 draw against Wellington Phoenix thanks to a late goal from Nikola Mileusnic at Coopers Stadium.
Mariners captain Nick Montgomery was running on emotion when he gave red-carded Liam Reddy a cheeky wave goodbye after the goalkeeper refused to shake his hand.
Brett Holman scored in the fourth minute of injury time to seal Brisbane Roar a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at Suncorp Stadium.
Central Coast Mariners appeared a class above a ten-man Perth Glory, defeating them 2-0 at Central Coast Stadium.
Bernie Ibini said months of upper-body work in the gym after his horrific leg injury gave him the strength to power his way to Thursday's "Big Blue" match winner.
Opinion
Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.
Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that he was...
Brisbane Roar’s AFC Champions League opponents, the Philippines’ Global FC, who were only founded as a factory team for railway company Autre Porte Technique...
ANALYSIS: Roger Federer was not the only one in Melbourne turning back the clock on an emotion-charged Australia Day.
Despite the outstanding dominance of Sydney FC in the current season, the A-League suffers from a degree of sameness and technical uniformity not seen since...
I know FIFA Technical Director, Marco van Basten raised a number of highly controversial proposals last week, but it has taken me that long to process them given...
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
SBS Shop
The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.