Watch all the highlights from a cracking weekend of football in the A-League,...
Paul Pogba was lucky to avoid a caution after this scuffle with Liverpool...
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp went toe to toe after a late foul on Roberto...
A-League: A fence at McDonald Jones Stadium collapsed under the weight of...
Andy Carroll scored a sensational scissor-kick goal to help West Ham to a 3-0...
Michael Zullo's handball in the box has been a massive talking point but...
Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.
The live football continues on SBS this week with Sydney FC in A-League action against Adelaide United on Friday and Liverpool taking on Swansea in the Premier League...
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has voiced his frustration with Dimitri Payet, with the Frenchman refusing to play for the club as he seeks an exit.
Football Federation Australia have announced a new 4+1 foreign quota for the A-League set to begin in the 2018-2019 season that could allow for increased talent...
Jorge Sampaoli believes Sevilla's comeback victory over Real Madrid firmly establishes them as LaLiga title contenders.
Former Napoli star Diego Maradona is in talks to work with the Serie A side after meeting with club President Aurelio de Laurentiis on Sunday.
Fiorentina breathed life into the Serie A title race by producing a commanding performance to beat bitter rivals and pacesetters Juventus 2-1.
Radamel Falcao was among the scorers as Monaco romped past Marseille in a 4-1 win that saw them move on top of the Ligue 1 table on goal difference.
Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Michael Huguenin talk about Melbourne City's recent poor form
Premier League
The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Harry Kane believes his Tottenham Hotspur teammates will spurn offers from Chinese Super League clubs as they aim for the Premier League title.
Pep Guardiola has seemingly conceded that winning the Premier League title is beyond his Manchester City side after one of the most chastening defeat of his...
Italy international Simone Zaza has sealed a loan move to Valencia, ending his dire spell at West Ham United.
With rumours linking Diego Costa with a move to the Chinese Super League, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given his players a warning that "money is not...
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Watch all the highlights from a cracking weekend of football in the A-League,...
Diego Maradona compares the pressures of playing for Napoli and Barcelona
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp went toe to toe after a late foul on Roberto...
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp went toe to toe after a late foul on Roberto...
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes issues within the team should be solved...
A-League: A fence at McDonald Jones Stadium collapsed under the weight of...
A-League
All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
Brisbane Roar midfielder Thomas Kristensen has re-signed with the club for an additional season after agreeing to a contract extension.
Newcastle fans have escaped serious injury after being crushed on top of each other when a McDonald Jones Stadium fence broke during an A-League goal celebration.
Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic has again slammed A-League match officials after his side were denied a game-changing penalty against Sydney FC in Saturday's...
He stood tall in the face of brutal Sydney derby vitriol, but Vedran Janjetovic wasn't allowed to talk about it.
Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory remain in the A-League's top six after playing out a neck-and-neck 2-2 draw marred by a controversial penalty and late red card to...
Melbourne Victory striker Besart Berisha is free to play against Wellington Phoenix on Tuesday after his controversial A-League red card against Brisbane was...
Opinion
Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.
A-League-winning coach Graham Arnold expressed fears of a mid-season slump when his Sydney FC team were sweeping aside all opposition in the first rounds of the...
It is tempting for anyone to declare they’ve seen someone special. Something unique. Something that could be unlike anything they’ve seen before.
Garrincha is one of the greatest players of all-time, but will his grandson follow in his footsteps?
FIFA’s councillors have voted unanimously to expand the World Cup finals from 32 to 48 teams.
Johnny Warren would be turning in his grave in the aftermath of FIFA's outlandish and money-driven decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026.
