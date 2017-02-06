Advertisement
Vincent Aboubakar scored a scintillating goal - which included a brilliant...
Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado produced a stunning thunderous strike to give...
Australia star Aaron Mooy helped set up Huddersfield's match-winning goal...
Juan Mata was lucky to escape with a yellow after this diving challenge on the...
Moussa Dembele rubbed salt in St Johnstone's wounds as he scored Celtic...
The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Manchester United in Premier League action against Watford, plus A-League champions Adelaide United playing...
Robin van Persie played the villain, instigating the sending off of Dusko Tosic before scoring the winner in Fenerbahce's 1-0 win over Besiktas in the round of 16...
Melbourne City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has apologised and will undergo an education course after insulting Melbourne Victory striker Besart Berisha in Saturday...
Juventus moved six points clear at the top of Serie A as Juan Cuadrado's thunderbolt secured a nervy 1-0 home victory over Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia.
Canberra United star Lisa De Vanna won't face any sanction for elbowing Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock in the back during Sunday's semi-final, as the W-League...
Lyon's hopes of a top three finish have slipped further away, with midfielders Rachid Ghezzal and Corentin Tolisso sent off during their 2-0 defeat to Saint...
Neymar thinks Barcelona can edge past Real Madrid in LaLiga's title race, despite the European champions' impressive form this season.
The World Game Podcast
Premier League and A-League football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Francis Awaritefe and Erdem Koc discuss all things Premier League, plus all the fallout from the weekend's A-League action.
Match centre
Premier League
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Kasper Schmeichel admits Leicester City have been 'embarrassing' this season and says the team must 'stand up and be counted' if they are to avoid relegation from...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has famously likened himself to a fine wine that gets better with age, and it is hard to argue against the Manchester United striker's claim.
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has questioned the club's decision to award Jurgen Klopp a new six-year contract less than 12 months into his original...
Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata was handed a yellow card for a tackle on Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, and admitted after the match he was "a bit lucky" to...
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado produced a stunning thunderous strike to give...
Vincent Aboubakar scored a scintillating goal - which included a brilliant...
Moussa Dembele rubbed salt in St Johnstone's wounds as he scored Celtic...
Juan Mata was lucky to escape with a yellow after this diving challenge on the...
Australia star Aaron Mooy helped set up Huddersfield's match-winning goal...
A-League
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe is urging A-League referees to give Diego Castro more protection, saying the Spaniard is being regularly kicked by angry opponents.
A 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Canberra has put the Central Coast Mariners within five points of the top six, as they recorded consecutive A-League victories...
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has revealed Danny Vukovic had slept on hospital floors tending to his sick son for up to a month as he praised the goalkeeper's...
Nicolas Martinez was at the heart of the action as Western Sydney Wanderers defeated Wellington Phoenix 3-1 in New Plymouth, to move into the top six on the A...
Rhys Williams made his long-awaited A-League return and Diego Castro scored a brace in Perth Glory's 3-2 win over Newcastle in Saturday night's clash at nib Stadium.
Melbourne City need an overhaul and if they don't change the way they play, this season will finish in nothing but massive disappointment.
The World Game - January 30
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A weekend action, plus the latest news from around the football world.
Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football
Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.
Opinion
Before we count Arsenal out of this season’s title race after last week's debacle against Watford, a quick history lesson for anyone putting a red line through Arsene...
He's one of the greatest players of all-time, they named the award for the world's best goal after him, and now Ferenc Puskas will be honored in Melbourne where...
It wasn’t that long ago that players couldn’t leave clubs, even if they were out of contract, without that same clubs permission. My oh my, how times have changed.
Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that...
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
