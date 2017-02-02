Advertisement
Watch Now
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch produced an epic robot celebration after...
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring after 40 seconds...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is unsure if Diego Costa divided...
With the January transfer window having drawn to a close, here's a look at...
Chelsea defender David Luiz caught Liverpool off guard and netted a stunning...
In the lead up to Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC on SBS, Friday night from 7.30pm (...
Our team of experts have searched the world of football to put together 10 of...
Editor's Choice
Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.
The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, with two massive Premier League games headlined by Chelsea against Arsenal in a top of the table blockbuster, plus...
Salvatore Sirigu, Lucas Silva and Odion Ighalo are among the latest players to secure moves as the European transfer window draws to a close.
Graham Arnold has revealed two rugby league coaches and one rugby mentor were behind the Sydney FC coach's about-face this A-League season.
Newly added
Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has joined Eredivisie club Roda JC in a consultancy role, after new investment in the Eredivisie side.
Newly added
Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino has been banned from driving for a year and fined £20,000 ($33,400) after admitting to a charge of drink-driving.
Strap yourselves in football fans, as we've got seven massive games in 16 days LIVE and FREE on SBS, including action from the Premier League, UEFA Champions...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he could never be friends with Diego Costa if he had to face him on the pitch, but acknowledged his "warrior" attitude has been...
The World Game Podcast
Premier League and A-League football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Francis Awaritefe and Erdem Koc discuss all things Premier League, plus all the fallout from the weekend's A-League action.
Match centre
MATCH TRACKER
|
ROM
|2
|1
|
CES
|
REN
|0
|4
|
PSG
|
MUN
|0
|0
|
HUL
|
STO
|1
|1
|
EVE
|
CAP
|
MIL
|
BOT
|
COL
|
TIL
|
TRE
Premier League
The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.
Jose Mourinho admitted he is hurt by Manchester United's absence from the UEFA Champions League, with the Portuguese manager already focused on the club's...
Simon Mignolet's erratic Liverpool career took an upward turn at Anfield as the goalkeeper repelled Diego Costa's second-half penalty to preserve a 1-1 draw with...
Watford dealt Arsenal a huge blow to the Gunners' title hopes as they secured a surprise 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Latest Videos
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring after 40 seconds...
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch produced an epic robot celebration after...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is unsure if Diego Costa divided...
In the lead up to Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC on SBS, Friday night from 7.30pm (...
With the January transfer window having drawn to a close, here's a look at...
Chelsea defender David Luiz caught Liverpool off guard and netted a stunning...
Western Sydney Wanderers new signing Ryan Griffiths oozes confidence after...
Our team of experts have searched the world of football to put together 10 of...
The World Game's new app is released!
The World Game's new app
The World Game app is your one-stop destination for the latest football news, videos and scores.
Advertisement
A-League
All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
AAMI Park general manager Shane Mates said the A-League could rest assured it will not be left with another dodgy playing surface as a result of two Bruce...
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones said Andrew Hoole needed another season in the A-League after this one before he could seriously consider trying his luck overseas.
Brandon Borrello became the first A-League player to score four goals in an AFC Champions League match as Brisbane Roar easily accounted for Phillipines' outfit...
Attacker Henrique is likely to be the third Adelaide United recruit to leave the club in the middle of the A-League season.
The countdown to the A-League finals series begins this weekend and The World Game looks at how it might all pan out for your team over the crucial last 10 rounds.
Frustrated A-League clubs say it would be unacceptable if Football Federation Australia persuade FIFA to delay "long-overdue reform" to its contentious voting...
Advertisement
Watch THE WORLD GAME ON DEMAND Now!
The World Game - January 30
Join us for a wrap of the best A-League, FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A weekend action, plus the latest news from around the football world.
Les Murray's Football Cafe
Feature interview series with some of the most fascinating and iconic figures in football
Les sits down for an in-depth chat with "one of the best strikers I've ever seen", the 1989 NSL Player of the Year Zlatko Nastevski.
Opinion
Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.
It wasn’t that long ago that players couldn’t leave clubs, even if they were out of contract, without that same clubs permission. My oh my, how times have changed.
Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that...
Brisbane Roar’s AFC Champions League opponents, the Philippines’ Global FC, who were only founded as a factory team for railway company Autre Porte Technique...
ANALYSIS: Roger Federer was not the only one in Melbourne turning back the clock on an emotion-charged Australia Day.
The World (Game) According to Les Murray - Book
SBS Shop
The ultimate guide to football from Australia's much-loved pioneering expert on the World Game.