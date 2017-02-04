Advertisement
4 Feb 2017 - 10:31am

Vukovic 'slept on hospital floors', reveals Arnold

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has revealed Danny Vukovic had slept on hospital floors tending to his sick son for up to a month as he praised the goalkeeper's...
By Sebastian Hassett

Chelsea v Arsenal: The Gunners’ last stand?

Before we count Arsenal out of this season’s title race after last week's debacle against Watford, a quick history lesson for anyone putting a red line through...
4 Feb 2017 - 4:43pm

Ferenc Puskás statue unveiled in Melbourne

A bronze statue of the late Ferenc Puskás has been unveiled in Melbourne’s Olympic Park on Saturday as one of the true giants of world football took pride of...
4 Feb 2017 - 11:46am

They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers

If Chelsea fans still had any lingering concerns over losing Diego Costa to the Chinese Super League, the striker moved to allay those fears with a seemingly...
4 Feb 2017 - 12:32pm

Ibrahimovic reveals his ideal NFL position

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has chosen what he thinks would be his best NFL position.
4 Feb 2017 - 3:22pm

Wenger to decide Arsenal future on 'gut feeling'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested he will let his heart, rather than his head, lead him when making a decision on his future.
4 Feb 2017 - 8:18am

Evra claims someone did not want him back at United

Patrice Evra has revealed he was close to re-joining Manchester United but says 'a person at the club' likely stopped his hopes of returning to Old Trafford.

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

2 Feb 2017 - 12:18pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Chelsea hosting Arsenal in a Premier League blockbuster, plus Brisbane Roar playing host to Sydney FC in the...
4 Feb 2017 - 3:36pm

Mourinho demands more Man United goals - but Ibra not to blame

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told his attacking players they have to start scoring more goals, although he does not think Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the...
4 Feb 2017 - 8:33am

Guardiola backs Bravo response to City axe

Pep Guardiola believes Claudio Bravo has reacted strongly to being dropped from the Manchester City starting XI.
3 Feb 2017 - 12:45pm

EXCLUSIVE: Australian whiz-kid Brimmer to be axed by Liverpool

Teen Australian midfielder Jake Brimmer is set to leave English giants Liverpool after three years with the club.
4 Feb 2017 - 1:47pm

Arsenal defeat playing on Conte's mind ahead of rematch

Antonio Conte will use Chelsea's defeat at Emirates Stadium earlier this season as motivation when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (LIVE and FREE on SBS).
3 Feb 2017 - 3:50pm

What is wrong with Melbourne City?

Melbourne City need an overhaul and if they don't change the way they play, this season will finish in nothing but massive disappointment.
4 Feb 2017 - 6:37am

Tuchel annoyed by Aubameyang's comments

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang publicly discussing his future is unhelpful.
The World Game Podcast
Premier League and A-League football news round-up

 

Lucy Zelic, Francis Awaritefe and Erdem Koc discuss all things Premier League, plus all the fallout from the weekend's A-League action.

 

Click here to listen to the Premier League podcast
Click here to listen to the A-League podcast

Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

23 Jan 2017 - 7:04pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
4 Feb 2017 - 7:23am

Schweinsteiger added to United's UEL squad

Manchester United have added Bastian Schweinsteiger to their UEFA Europa League squad for the knockout stages of the tournament.
4 Feb 2017 - 6:22am

Tottenham's Rose to see specialist over knee injury

Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday in relation to the knee injury he suffered during the 0-0 Premier League draw at Sunderland.
4 Feb 2017 - 8:12am

Bilic rates Hart but will not sign him for West Ham

Slaven Bilic is a fan of England goalkeeper Joe Hart but does not have any plans to sign him at the end of the season.
3 Feb 2017 - 10:15pm

Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out China

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas's plan is to eventually move to Major League Soccer in the United States, but refused to rule out the possibility of playing in...
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Latest Videos

Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 11:50

Metz v Marseille

Ligue 1: Metz v Marseille
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 08:58

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Championship: Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 08:34

Hamburger SV v Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga: Hamburger SV v Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 06:27

Aguero remains crucial to City - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted Claudio Bravo has the...
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 05:42

Aguero remains crucial to City - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted Sergio Aguero is integral to...
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 05:01

Barca manager Enrique slams media

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique admits he is perplexed by the media coverage...
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 03:41

I have great respect for Lampard - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he has great respect for Frank...
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 03:24

Pochettino has no interest in Arsenal-Chelsea...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is not concerning himself with...
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 00:27

Big Match Focus - Chelsea v Arsenal

Arsenal travel to Chelsea in order to close a nine-point gap at the Premier...
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 00:00

Michael Theo interview

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 22:00

Brisbane and Sydney play out entertaining draw

A-League: Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 22:00

Danny Vukovic's heartwarming moment

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:36

Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC

A-League: Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:18

Danny Vukovic player interview

Danny Vukovic speaks to Lucy Zelic.
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:17

John Aloisi interview

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi speaks to Lucy Zelic.
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:15

Graham Arnold interview

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold speaks to Lucy Zelic.
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:40

Chelsea v Arsenal: Can they be caught?

England legends Michael Owen and Ian Wright assess the magnitude of this match-...
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:37

Huddersfield Town v Brighton & Hove Albion

Championship: Huddersfield Town v Brighton & Hove Albion
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 08:16

Cameroon v Ghana

AFCON: Cameroon v Ghana
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 04:28

Conte pays tribute to legend Lampard

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has paid tribute to former Blues midfielder Frank...
A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

24 Jan 2017 - 9:13am

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
3 Feb 2017 - 9:50pm

34 shots, but no goals, as Sydney FC maintain unbeaten run

They might have failed to break their Suncorp Stadium drought but Sydney FC still have history in their sights after their lively 0-0 A-League draw with Brisbane.
4 Feb 2017 - 7:49am

Aloisi bemoans Brisbane Roar's tough schedule

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi has expressed concern over his side's run of fixtures, saying they shouldn't be asked to play next week's Melbourne City away...
3 Feb 2017 - 5:54pm

Williams a chance for Glory return

The saga surrounding Rhys Williams could be set for another twist, with the former Australia international a chance to make his Perth Glory return in Saturday...
3 Feb 2017 - 12:07pm

Valkanis ponders Melbourne derby line-up

Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis is toying with deploying an ultra-attacking line-up to unsettle Melbourne Victory in Saturday's A-League derby.
2 Feb 2017 - 10:00pm

The man fuelling Sydney FC's bottomless tank

Sydney FC strength and conditioning coach Andrew Clark believes his subjects are on track to hit their physical peak just in time for A-League grand final day.
2 Feb 2017 - 10:51pm

Phoenix still fuming over Adelaide furnace

Irate Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante has challenged A-League bosses to undergo the torturous heat test his players were subjected to in Adelaide.
Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Les Murray

Ferenc Puskás - one of the all-time greats - returns to Melbourne

He's one of the greatest players of all-time, they named the award for the world's best goal after him, and now Ferenc Puskas will be honored in Melbourne where he...
By Sebastian Hassett

Can West Ham survive Payet’s parting?

It wasn’t that long ago that players couldn’t leave clubs, even if they were out of contract, without that same clubs permission. My oh my, how times have changed.
By Sebastian Hassett

How unpredictability saved the Premier League

Tuning in for Arsenal’s match with Burnley last Sunday, I didn't expect much. But those who did were rewarded with one of the most engaging contests of the season...
28 Jan 2017 - 2:27pm

The mystery of Heltton Matheus: Brazil's age fraud epidemic

Centre back Brendon Matheus starred as his side reached the final of Brazil’s leading youth competition the Sao Paulo Junior Cup. This was unusual – given that...
By Paul williams

Brisbane Roar's opponents Global by name, global by nature

Brisbane Roar’s AFC Champions League opponents, the Philippines’ Global FC, who were only founded as a factory team for railway company Autre Porte Technique...
