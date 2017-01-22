Advertisement
22 Jan 2017 - 7:06am

Tottenham salvage draw at City despite Lloris blunders

Tottenham Hotspur bailed out captain Hugo Lloris, storming back after a pair of uncharacteristic errors from the goalkeeper to snatch a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.
22 Jan 2017 - 6:20am

Swansea stun Liverpool at Anfield to move off bottom

Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson dealt a blow to Liverpool's Premier League title chances as Swansea City edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 at Anfield.
By Philip Micallef

A-League referees could do with more common sense

"Ask any player and they will all say the refereeing this season is the worst it has ever been." This was the disturbing text I got from a high-profile player who...
22 Jan 2017 - 10:41am

Mooy missing as Newcastle return to Championship summit

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy got to sit back and watch his Huddersfield Town side climb into third position in the Championship.
22 Jan 2017 - 11:01am

PSG's Verratti gets bizarre yellow card for 'trickery'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was given a bizarre yellow card on Sunday morning (AEDT) for anti-sporting behaviour, deemed as "trickery" after...
22 Jan 2017 - 8:27am

Balotelli furious after alleged racial abuse at Bastia

The French League will open an investigation after Nice striker Mario Balotelli spoke out against Bastia fans he said made monkey noises during a match.
22 Jan 2017 - 10:24am

Chapecoense make emotional return to football

Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense have played their first match since the plane crash in which 19 of the club's players and coach Caio Junior were killed.

Editor's Choice

Our pick of the best football news and features from home and overseas.

22 Jan 2017 - 1:41pm

How to watch the LIVE football on SBS this week

The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Newcastle Jets playing Tim Cahill's Melbourne City at Coffs Harbour International Stadium on Friday night.
22 Jan 2017 - 7:35am

Ramos double gets Madrid back on track

Sergio Ramos scored twice as Real Madrid got back to winning ways with a 2-1 LaLiga success over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu.
22 Jan 2017 - 6:43am

Rooney nets to become Manchester United's record scorer

Wayne Rooney made Manchester United history as he scored with seconds remaining to secure a 1-1 Premier League draw away to Stoke City.
22 Jan 2017 - 10:01am

Napoli too good in San Siro thriller

The pressure is back on Juventus and Roma following Napoli's engrossing 2-1 Serie A victory over AC Milan at San Siro.
22 Jan 2017 - 10:04am

Dortmund see off 10-man Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund made a winning start to 2017 with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Werder Bremen in a tempestuous match at Weserstadion.
22 Jan 2017 - 9:21am

Gyan heads Ghana into quarter-finals

A solitary Asamoah Gyan goal was enough for Ghana to see off Mali 1-0 and book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
22 Jan 2017 - 8:56am

Klopp baffled by sloppy Liverpool display

Jurgen Klopp was at a loss to explain Liverpool's abject defending as the Reds fell to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City.
Premier League

The latest from the Premier League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

16 Jan 2017 - 12:21pm

Premier League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and in HD - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
16 Jan 2017 - 12:20pm

Chelsea v Arsenal headlines upcoming Premier League on SBS

The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
22 Jan 2017 - 9:32am

Moyes believes Sunderland's defence has a 'disease'

Conceding poor goals has become a 'disease' for Sunderland, according to manager David Moyes.
22 Jan 2017 - 7:51am

Carroll makes the difference in West Ham win

Andy Carroll was once again West Ham United's inspiration in the absence of Dimitri Payet, scoring twice to secure a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.
22 Jan 2017 - 8:10am

West Brom ease past struggling Sunderland

Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt inflicted more misery on rock-bottom Sunderland as West Bromwich Albion got back to winning ways with a 2-0 Premier League victory.
22 Jan 2017 - 8:04am

Bournemouth come from behind twice to snatch draw

Bournemouth twice fought back to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as both sides' wait for a Premier League win in 2017 goes on.
1 Aug 2016

SBS guide to the Premier League

The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
Premier League Statistics
2016-2017 Premier League

Want to find a stat which shows your team are the Premier League's best? Check out all the latest stats here, brought to you by Bet365.

RESULTS
TABLE

A-League

All the latest from the A-League, including news, fixtures, results, tables and much more.

16 Jan 2017 - 12:28pm

A-League on SBS: LIVE, FREE and Streamed Online - FAQs

All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
21 Jan 2017 - 10:20pm

Two penalties not enough for Victory as Perth get comeback win

Melbourne Victory have slumped to their second straight defeat, with Perth coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win in Saturday night's A-League clash at nib Stadium.
21 Jan 2017 - 8:21pm

Maclaren's late goal gives Roar all three points

Jamie Maclaren came off the bench to score in the 87th minute to help Brisbane Roar snatch a 1-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix at Westapc Stadium.
21 Jan 2017 - 12:36pm

Jones reveals Jets already signing new players for next season

Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones revealed the club had already signed players "everyone is in the market for" from other A-League clubs for next season.
21 Jan 2017 - 6:50pm

Santalab vows caution but no fear for WSW

The "horrible" feeling of receiving his first A-League red card will be firmly in Brendon Santalab's mind when he returns from suspension for Western Sydney...
20 Jan 2017 - 9:47pm

Sydney sweep past Reds to remain undefeated

Goals from Milos Ninkovic and Alex Brosque gave Sydney FC a comfortable 2-0 win over Adelaide United at Allianz Stadium.
20 Jan 2017 - 3:31pm

EXCLUSIVE: European clubs eye Garuccio

Adelaide United's Ben Garuccio could be the next player out the door at Coopers Stadium with the midfielder in the sights of several European clubs.
Opinion

Comment and analysis from The World Game's stable of experts, from Les Murray to Craig Foster and more.

By Sebastian Hassett

Swansea’s struggle shows the brutality of the Premier League

Held up by many as the ideal model for governance in British football, Swansea City’s descent into the relegation quagmire this season provides a telling sign just how...
By Les Murray

End of the China gravy train

Last week in this space I wrote about the expanded, 48-team FIFA World Cup and how the change will impact on the tournament, football in general and on Australia.
By Paul Williams

4+1 rule good for A-League and Australia

Football Federation Australia's announcement to introduce a '4+1' foreign quota will reap long term benefits for the A-League and Australia's position within Asia.
By Philip Micallef

Have A-League leaders Sydney FC gone off the boil?

A-League-winning coach Graham Arnold expressed fears of a mid-season slump when his Sydney FC team were sweeping aside all opposition in the first rounds of the...
By Sebastian Hassett

Dele Alli: the rise of a superstar

It is tempting for anyone to declare they’ve seen someone special. Something unique. Something that could be unlike anything they’ve seen before.
