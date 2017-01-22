Advertisement
Manchester City were denied a penalty, despite Raheem Sterling appearing to be...
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was given a bizarre yellow card...
Nice star Mario Balotelli was furious after allegedly being racially abused by...
Granada midfielder Andreas Pereira produced a innovative and sneaky free-kick...
Wayne Rooney has become the highest scorer in Manchester United's history...
The LIVE football continues on SBS this week, headlined by Newcastle Jets playing Tim Cahill's Melbourne City at Coffs Harbour International Stadium on Friday night.
Sergio Ramos scored twice as Real Madrid got back to winning ways with a 2-1 LaLiga success over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Wayne Rooney made Manchester United history as he scored with seconds remaining to secure a 1-1 Premier League draw away to Stoke City.
The pressure is back on Juventus and Roma following Napoli's engrossing 2-1 Serie A victory over AC Milan at San Siro.
Borussia Dortmund made a winning start to 2017 with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Werder Bremen in a tempestuous match at Weserstadion.
A solitary Asamoah Gyan goal was enough for Ghana to see off Mali 1-0 and book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
Jurgen Klopp was at a loss to explain Liverpool's abject defending as the Reds fell to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City.
Premier League
All the information about SBS's coverage of the Premier League, which commences with the 2016-2017 campaign.
The Premier League continues on SBS, headlined by another blockbuster between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday February 4.
Conceding poor goals has become a 'disease' for Sunderland, according to manager David Moyes.
Andy Carroll was once again West Ham United's inspiration in the absence of Dimitri Payet, scoring twice to secure a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.
Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt inflicted more misery on rock-bottom Sunderland as West Bromwich Albion got back to winning ways with a 2-0 Premier League victory.
Bournemouth twice fought back to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as both sides' wait for a Premier League win in 2017 goes on.
The World Game take a close look at the players, clubs and coaches set to feature in the 2016-2017 Premier League.
A-League and football news round-up
Lucy Zelic, Clint Bolton and Michael Huguenin talk about the potential departure of Chlesea's leading striker.
A-League
All the information about SBS's coverage of the A-League for the 2016-2017 season.
Melbourne Victory have slumped to their second straight defeat, with Perth coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win in Saturday night's A-League clash at nib Stadium.
Jamie Maclaren came off the bench to score in the 87th minute to help Brisbane Roar snatch a 1-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix at Westapc Stadium.
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones revealed the club had already signed players "everyone is in the market for" from other A-League clubs for next season.
The "horrible" feeling of receiving his first A-League red card will be firmly in Brendon Santalab's mind when he returns from suspension for Western Sydney...
Goals from Milos Ninkovic and Alex Brosque gave Sydney FC a comfortable 2-0 win over Adelaide United at Allianz Stadium.
Adelaide United's Ben Garuccio could be the next player out the door at Coopers Stadium with the midfielder in the sights of several European clubs.
Held up by many as the ideal model for governance in British football, Swansea City’s descent into the relegation quagmire this season provides a telling sign just how...
Last week in this space I wrote about the expanded, 48-team FIFA World Cup and how the change will impact on the tournament, football in general and on Australia.
Football Federation Australia's announcement to introduce a '4+1' foreign quota will reap long term benefits for the A-League and Australia's position within Asia.
A-League-winning coach Graham Arnold expressed fears of a mid-season slump when his Sydney FC team were sweeping aside all opposition in the first rounds of the...
It is tempting for anyone to declare they’ve seen someone special. Something unique. Something that could be unlike anything they’ve seen before.
